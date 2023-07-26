Camperdown open coach Emily Stephens believes her young squad has improved in "leaps and bounds" as it sets its sights on a positive finish to the home-and-away season.
The Pies are expecting a tough clash against top-three Koroit on Saturday in the first week of a split round for the Hampden league. But games against Portland and Port Fairy (who both rank equal with Camperdown for with a 1-13 record) loom as competitive match-ups in the side's final four rounds.
Stephens felt her players were managing the rigours of open netball well and holding their own despite the challenge of managing tiredness and moments of self-doubt.
She wants to see her players embrace their natural strengths as an athletic and quick side while continuing to develop their decision-making skills.
"We've just set our goals, we look at the last time that we last played that particular team and set small goals for that week," she said. "They are still going into it with huge enthusiasm and trying to get better individually and as a collective.
"They've come ahead in leaps and bounds... if I look at the first game compared to now, they're worlds apart. We're so proud of the whole group."
The Magpies have fortified its open squad with the inclusion on some experienced heads, including former open talent Jessica Cameron, who returned for the club against Cobden on Saturday.
"She's a great strength through the midcourt," Stephens said. "She's got great decision making."
Emma Wright and Annabel Lucas are two others who Stephens will look to inject more into the side in coming weeks.
"We certainly see it (tiredness) after four quarters, we just want a bit more versatility and to be able to make some changes," she said.
The first-year coach praised her squad's older players - such as Grace Lucas and Chloe Davis - for being strong role models for their younger teammates. Another to impress Stephens has been 19-year-old Rosie Pickles, who made a return to the sport this year playing mainly goal keeper.
"She has loved being back playing," Stephens said of Pickles. "She's pretty versatile in our back end, she's got a bit of height. She's a great person to have on court for our girls."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
