The keys have been passed on at Toyworld Warrnambool as Peter and Maree Sedgley head into retirement, selling the business to the store's manager.
Karina Valente joined the store in 2008 after running her own ironing business.
"I delivered to Maree at the back door one day at the old shop and I said 'jeez, I need a real job' and she said 'I'll give you one'," Ms Valente said.
She said she was excited to continue the success of the city store.
"It's a great opportunity for me," Ms Valente said.
"I don't walk in and think it's mine yet, I still think I'm working (for) and I've done the right thing by Pete and Maree.
"I haven't got my head around the whole thing yet."
IN OTHER NEWS
The Sedgleys bought the Liebig Street business 18 years ago, moving to its current site at the Ozone car park in 2008.
Mr Sedgley said a highlight was moving to a bigger premises, with more parking available for customers.
"And the fact we could have everything on-site, whereas before I had off-site storage - it was just a lot more difficult to operate," he said.
"So this has been a really good move to come down here as the business has flourished."
Mr Sedgley said one thing that kept the business going was the staff, with about 40 to 50 people hired over the years.
"One of the good things has been we either hire the children at school age and bring them up through the business and then we end up hiring their parents, or vice versa," Mr Sedgley said.
Mr Sedgley said over the years some toys remained popular including sand diggers and metal wheelbarrows.
"It's been going since we first started," he said.
"Then other things with technology and interactive chips and all that sort of thing.
"You usually find every year there's something a little bit different that just goes crazy and the last few years it's been sensory toys."
Mrs Sedgley said toy fads come and go but said some things kept coming back.
"Fidget spinners were huge at the start but now they (the customers) don't want as many," she said.
"They still tick over, but it's not that craze.
"There's some perennials you'll always sell like wooden blocks, Lego, Barbies and Hot Wheels."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.