The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Maree and Peter Sedgley sell Toyworld Warrnambool store

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 30 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toyworld Warrnambool co-owners Maree and Peter Sedgley have retired, handing over the reins to new owner, manager Karina Valente. Picture by Sean McKenna
Toyworld Warrnambool co-owners Maree and Peter Sedgley have retired, handing over the reins to new owner, manager Karina Valente. Picture by Sean McKenna

The keys have been passed on at Toyworld Warrnambool as Peter and Maree Sedgley head into retirement, selling the business to the store's manager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.