A Warrnambool and District league junior football side which has decided to forfeit the remainder of the season can see light at the end of the tunnel.
Russells Creek's under 18.5 side has pulled out of its remaining three games due to a lack of numbers that caused it to forfeit its past two matches.
Creekers president Adele Griffin, while "disappointed", said the club was on track to field a full under 18 side next year.
"We are sorted for next year," she told The Standard.
"We've done a lot of work in the background. We've got junior and senior development coaches for our players for next year.
"Those kids that have all left have all committed to come back, so we're super excited about next year. But we're very disappointed that we couldn't play out the full season."
Player departure was the main cause of the team's struggles, with many of the club's previous under 15 players joining Hampden league under 16s outfits at the start of the season.
"We lost a lot of kids to the Hampden league this year based on the fact that they could go and play under 16s," Griffin said.
"Our under 15s would normally come up and play under 18s in Warrnambool and District but because they had an opportunity to play down at a lower level (age group) we did lose a lot of them across there.
"We won the premiership in the under 15s last year, we lost about half of them over to Hampden.
"And then also in our under 18 age group they were all top age and we lost a lot going back to Hampden because they could play under 18.5 as well. We got a bit of a double blow in that sense."
The Creekers fielded sides in 11 of the opening 12 rounds thanks to player permits however circumstances changed.
"We got a side together which was a side that was made up of permit players across from Hampden," Griffin said.
"Those boys that left, some of them did permit across and then we had about 12 new players to football which was awesome.
"But as the season progressed and as the Hampden league under 16.5 sides knew that they could make finals, the permits no longer were approved for us.
"And that's why we pulled the pin. Our last two games we turned up and we named enough, thinking we would be right and then had to pull the pin about 10 minutes before the games started unfortunately."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
