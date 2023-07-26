The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Russells Creek optimistic for under 18s after forfeiting remainder of 2023 season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek's under 18 side, pictured in 2022, has forfeited the remainder of the season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Russells Creek's under 18 side, pictured in 2022, has forfeited the remainder of the season. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool and District league junior football side which has decided to forfeit the remainder of the season can see light at the end of the tunnel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.