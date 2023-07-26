A former Ballarat league best and fairest with a desire to play alongside his brother will join forces with Warrnambool district reigning premier Nestles this season.
Matt Ringin, whose brother Will was the wicket-keeper in the Factory's drought-breaking division one premiership last season, will bolster the powerhouse club's bowling and batting stocks after a few years out of the game.
Labelled a "genuine all-rounder" by incoming senior coach Rob Saker, Ringin won the coveted EJ Cleary Medal in the Ballarat competition in 2016-17, scoring 392 runs at 43.6 and snaring 29 wickets at 12.7.
He has previously played country week for Ballarat, captained Napoleons Sebastopol and played three division one matches for Nestles two years ago.
"Matt played a lot of good cricket in Ballarat, you don't win a league medal if you can't play and he's really keen to play cricket with his brother, they haven't done it in a really long time," Saker said. "He's got a young family so he's had a couple of years off. The main thing is to play with (Will), he enjoyed the few games he played a couple of years ago with us.
"He's a genuine all-rounder, his bowling really impressed the guys and from what I've seen and from stats he bats really well."
Ringin will be joined by former junior Ben Conboy, who has returned to the club after a one-year stint with the Southern Titans, where he played in a division two grand final.
The talented all-rounder is expected to push hard for a division one debut this season.
"Ben is yet to play first-grade cricket and he's aspiring to do this year, he adds a lot of depth to our already strong bowling," he said.
Saker stressed the importance of building depth to defend its premiership after the loss of Tim Ludeman and the likelihood star import Sunny Chathuranga will be unable to return due to changes in sport visa rules. Youngster Will White is another who may not play as much cricket this season due to university and football commitments.
"With the change of visas unless something changes we probably won't see him (Chathuranga), we're planning on being without unfortunately," he said.
"But you can never have too much depth. We've got mostly everyone back again this year and everyone's really keen to go around again. A few blokes like Ben Dobson indicated he'd never enjoyed cricket more than what he did last year and I'm the same, I haven't enjoyed cricket this much before.
"The depth we've got is exciting. First grade and second grade both finished on top last year so there's great depth at the club."
He added the club was exploring the possibility of bringing over an English player but conceded with visa rules it "may be too late".
The Factory will kick off pre-season preparations with a light session this weekend.
Sports reporter with The Standard
