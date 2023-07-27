EXHIBITION: Maar Nation Made, Warrnambool Art Gallery, runs until April 7.
WORKSHOP: Paint and Sip with Stacey Williams, Alderwood Speakers, Cobden, 6pm-9pm.
FOOTBALL/NETBALL: Hampden league, Koroit v Camperdown, Victoria Park, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District league, Panmure v Kolora-Noorat, Panmure Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
WORKSHOP: Paint and sip with Jane Dowie, The Oak and Anchor Hotel Port Fairy, 2pm.
FOOTBALL: Coates Talent League, GWV Rebels v Geelong Falcons, Reid Oval from noon. Western Victoria Female Football League week one finals, under-18 and senior women's matches, Cavendish Recreation Reserve, games 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.
EXHIBITION: Persona contemporary veteran artists, dinner and comedy, Warrnambool RSL, 5.30pm-9.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
