Rising costs a bitter pill for south-west chocolate lovers

The rising cost of an Aussie staple will be a bitter pill to swallow for people with a penchant for sweet treats.
The soaring price of cocoa and sugar is pushing up the price of chocolate.
But one south-west business is doing all it can to keep their prices down.
Gorge Chocolates owner Angela Preuss said the cost of raw products had increased in recent months.
"The cost of Belgium chocolate has gone up and the cost of nuts, especially macadamia nuts, has gone up considerably," she said.
Mrs Preuss said the Cooriemungle-based business had made modest price increases to a small number of products.
However, it's not all bad news.
Mrs Preuss said the business had a number of new products, which were helping distract people from the rising cost of living.
The salted caramel and popcorn rocky road is ensuring all directions lead to Gorge Chocolates while the chocolate and marshmallow balls will sweeten not only your hot chocolate but your day too.
Mrs Preuss said she believed there would be more price hikes to come but the business would do all it could to keep its prices down.
Producers across the world are beset with rising prices from poor growing conditions in West Africa and constrained labour and transport costs.
Retail prices for chocolate have been climbing in recent months with the price of cocoa increasing by 27 per cent in the past year, according to Rabobank.
"The major production regions, particularly in Ivory Coast which accounts for more than 40 per cent of global cocoa production have had very wet conditions and flooding which has been causing rotting and disease in the trees," RaboResearch associate analyst Pia Piggott said.
She forecast cocoa prices to stay at elevated levels well into 2024.
Sugar prices are also adding pressure to the chocolate industry with prices at the highest point in a decade.
Domestic cocoa production is limited and the Australian industry is still in its infancy,
Far north Queensland-based producer and owner of Charley's Chocolate Chris Jahnke said Australian-grown chocolate was a high-end product.
"It has to be understood that because of the inherently high labour costs here, Australian cocoa will always be a premium product.
"Labor costs in West Africa are in the order of about 30 or so dollars a month. In Australia, we're dealing with labour costs of 30 or so dollars an hour," he said.
Chocolate made up 70 per cent of the $6.3 billion Australian confectionary market in 2021. Australia is a net importer of cocoa and cocoa preparations, importing a net value of $699.3 million in 2020, according to AgriFutures.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
