High number of south-west residents experiencing rental stress

A large number of south-west residents are struggling to pay their rent, a survey conducted by The Standard shows.
It also revealed many are worried their rent will rise in the near future.
More than 60 per cent of respondents said they were struggling to pay their rent.
"Yes, I am fully employed and on a good wage, however rental costs are exorbitant," one person wrote.
"Whilst I'm not struggling to pay my rent, it is more than 50 per cent of my income and I'm on a pension. However, I have a tight budget and don't spend money on things that most people do (such as dining out, holidays, hairdresser). I rug-up and try not to run my heating and when I do run it I try not to put it above 14 degrees (unless my nose just won't stop running from the air not being warm enough)," another person wrote.
Respondents were also asked if they were worried their rent would increase with 79 per cent saying they were.
In addition to that, 74 per cent of respondents said their rent had already increased.
"Rent costs in Warrnambool are completely unreasonable for the quality of houses and we live with unworking heaters or broken taps as we are scared to ask for these necessary repairs in case our rent goes up," one person wrote.
Another person said their rent had increased from $275 a week before the COVID-19 pandemic to $420 a week, while another person said their rent had increased by $120 in the past 12 months.
The prospect of the cost of rent increasing is a cause of great stress for a number of respondents.
"This is always in the back of my mind, wondering when they might increase the cost. It is hugely anxiety provoking," one person wrote.
The survey also asked respondents if their energy prices had increased, with 97 per cent saying they had.
One person said they had been advised they would be paying $300 more for electricity and $270 extra a year for gas.
Almost 60 per cent of respondents said their weekly grocery bill had increased by $50 or more, while 35 per cent said their bill had risen by $100 or more a week.
"The cost of healthy fruit and vegetables has increased significantly," one respondent wrote. "There are marked jumps in the costs of all food and grocery items."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
