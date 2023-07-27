High number of south-west residents experiencing rental stress

"Whilst I'm not struggling to pay my rent, it is more than 50 per cent of my income and I'm on a pension. However, I have a tight budget and don't spend money on things that most people do (such as dining out, holidays, hairdresser). I rug-up and try not to run my heating and when I do run it I try not to put it above 14 degrees (unless my nose just won't stop running from the air not being warm enough)," another person wrote.

