Port Fairy will utilise the remaining month of the South West Victoria Football Association season to "experiment with some stuff" with finals out of the equation.
The Plovers sit sixth on the division one men's table with four rounds to play before finals and face an in-form Corangamite Lions at home on Sunday.
"With the chance of finals not being there it's a really good opportunity to try different things and do things differently that you wouldn't if you were heading into finals," Plovers senior coach Steve McKellar said.
"It's a chance to step out of our comfort zone and experiment with some stuff, have a bit more fun and concentrate on a few things leading into next season."
The Plovers are coming off a 9-4 win against Hamilton last round, cashing in from an attacking perspective.
McKellar said it was a pleasing "confidence" boosting win after several competitive performances throughout the season and more recently.
"It was a good win against Hamilton, it was good to increase the confidence and implement what we've been doing over the past few weeks," he said.
"From a team perspective and individually there's been a lot of improvement throughout this season.
"For example against Stawell we went down 4-3, the scoreline wasn't reflective of the game at all.
"We controlled a lot of possession on that particular day and moved the ball really well and didn't get as many shots on target."
The Plovers mentor said individually there had been some pleasing progression in the list with the likes of former Warrnambool Rangers youngster Benjy Hawkins, Karl Burton and overseas player Ruben Balmeleou providing plenty of optimism.
"Benji's youthfulness has been great for our team, really impressive this season," he said. "Karl Burton in the midfield has been key for us and Ruben Balmeleou, who is here on a work visa has been solid in right-back."
The Plovers welcome to the Lions to Southcombe Park on Sunday with kick-off at 3pm.
