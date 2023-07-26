The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy development decision sent to state government planning panel

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key Port Fairy planning decision sent to state government panel
Key Port Fairy planning decision sent to state government panel

Moyne Shire councillors have voted unanimously to send the planning amendment for a large Port Fairy housing development to an independent state planning panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.