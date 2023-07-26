The Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre has urged residents to get behind it by picking up a bargain in its annual online auction.
Lactation consultant Barb Glare urged people to head to the centre's website and check out the goods and services on offer from Sunday.
Ms Glare said the auction was one of two main fund-raisers for the centre, which was recently advised it was facing a seven per cent rent increase at its Koroit Street site.
She said there were a range of items on offer, thanks to the generosity of a number of south-west businesses.
She thanked people for donating to the tax time appeal, with about $3000 raised.
"We've been open for about 10 years," Ms Glare said.
"We want somewhere that is high exposure - we want it somewhere that mothers can access it."
Ms Glare also encouraged people to purchase a ticket for a workshop on raising resilient and compassionate children with Lael Stone.
The discussion will cover navigating big feelings, co-operation, working with our triggers, developing resilience and using play for connection.
Ms Glare encouraged people to attend the workshop with Ms Stone, who is renowned for her parenting advice.
The author will hold the workshop in Warrnambool during World Breastfeeding Week - which runs from August 1 to 7.
The workshop will be held at the Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday, August 5.
A number of other events will also be held.
