The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre to host online auction

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barb Glare with some of the items and goods available in the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre's online auction, which begins on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Barb Glare with some of the items and goods available in the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre's online auction, which begins on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

The Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre has urged residents to get behind it by picking up a bargain in its annual online auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.