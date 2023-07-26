Surgeries in Timboon will soon be transferred to Terang under a move to streamline services.
The change, from September 8, would see an increase in the number of days the Terang and Mortlake Health Service theatre operates and see it take on an additional 60 procedures each year.
Meanwhile, the Timboon and District Healthcare Service would instead focus on strengthening access to allied health professions, enhancing access to GP services, exploring an expansion of radiology services and increase screenings to reduce chronic disease in the community.
TDHS chief executive officer Gary Castledine said pre-booked patients would be contacted and advised of the changes, with transport available between TDHS and TMHS.
"This aligns with our vision to work collaboratively for a healthy community well into the future," he said.
"This long-term, sustainable change to our service offering supports our commitment, ensuring that our local community gets the safe, high-quality care they need, when they need it.
"We are currently performing around six low complexity day-stay theatre procedures each fortnight, such as colonoscopies and gastroscopies."
Mr Castledine said patients would continue to be able to access pre-procedure appointments in Timboon and a small number of TDHS staff would be consulted to identify other employment opportunities, including across both health providers.
