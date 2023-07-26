The Standard
Surgeries to cease at Timboon and District Healthcare Service, transfer to Terang

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:55am, first published 10:30am
The Terang and Mortlake Health Service will take on surgeries destined for the Timboon and District Healthcare Service.
Surgeries in Timboon will soon be transferred to Terang under a move to streamline services.

