Night in the cells enough for man who smashed car window

A 27-year-old Warrnambool man who smashed a car window during a dispute has been released from custody.
Hayden Kelp pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to causing criminal damage and committing an offence while on bail.
Police told the court that Kelp had been on bail, but failed to appear in court on June 19 and was arrested on June 27.
On Tuesday Kelp attended at a Warrnambool address at 6.20pm to see a friend, there was a disagreement and Kelp smashed the $200 passenger side window of a 1999 Mitsubishi car.
Police were called and Kelp was arrested, interviewed and spent the night in the police station cells before appear in court on Wednesday.
Magistrate John Bentley decided the night in the cells was enough of a penalty, convicting and discharging Kelp.
On Wednesday: A 27-year-old Warrnambool man is in the police station cells after allegedly making threats to bash a housemate.
The man was initially charged with threatening to damage a car window at the property where he has been staying and threatened to bash his housemate.
He was arrested, interviewed, charged with offences and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Wednesday.
He already has matters listed for hearing in the Warrnambool court during November.
The man has a history of minor offending.
