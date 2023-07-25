Man who threatened housemate in police cells

A 27-year-old Warrnambool man is in the police station cells after allegedly making threats to bash a housemate.
The man has been charged with threatening to damage a car window at the property where he has been staying and threatened to bash his housemate.
He was arrested, interviewed, charged with offences and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Wednesday.
He already has matters listed for hearing in the Warrnambool court during November.
The man has a history of minor offending.
