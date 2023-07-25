Lunchtime street fight ends with community work

A Cobden man accused of being involved in a street brawl with his brother and punching a woman in the face has been ordered to do community work.
Brayden Bausch, 32, pleaded guilty to behaving in a riotous manner, recklessly causing injury and committing an offence on bail.
Police said Bausch's brother entered Crawley's milkbar on High Street in Terang at 1.10pm on February 25.
When he left there was an altercation which led to the shopkeeper coming out to break up the fight.
The brother's partner also jumped out of her car and got involved.
Bausch punched the woman to the face.
Police later arrested Bausch who was interviewed at the Camperdown police station.
Bausch told police his brother started the fight and the woman had "given me one to the head", but he had struck her in self defence.
Police said there was a factual dispute over how grabbing took place and magistrate Franz Holzer questioned the proportionality of Bausch punching his brother's partner.
He described the offending as an "unseemly, unruly interaction in the main street of Terang".
He said the self defence argument was not going to hold up in court.
Bausch was placed on a 12-month community corrections order with the condition he do 100 hours of community work.
Mr Holzer said it was an offence against the community and avoidable behaviour.
