Lunchtime street fight ends with community work

Cobden man punched woman in Terang's main street

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:33am, first published 9:30am
A Cobden man accused of being involved in a street brawl with his brother and punching a woman in the face has been ordered to do community work.

