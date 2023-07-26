DNA has proved crucial in placing a South Australian man at the scene of a firearms burglary near the border.
Mount Gambier's Matthew Bukovskis, 37, was identified as one of the offenders after his DNA was located at a Strathdownie property in January last year.
He has now pleaded guilty to his offending in the Warrnambool County Court and will be sentenced at 10am Thursday, July 27.
Police previously alleged one of three stolen firearms was pointed at a husband and wife during a brazen farm burglary in the far south-west.
Bukovskis was in March last year extradited to Victoria charged with theft, possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and reckless conduct endangering life.
A western region crime squad detective told the court the charges related to an alleged burglary at a farming property in Strathdownie, 16 kilometres east of the South Australian border, on January 20, last year.
He said a married couple returned home about noon to discover an unknown black Holden commodore parked adjacent to their shed.
They observed two unknown offenders running from the rear of the yard.
One was allegedly holding three firearms belonging to the victims and another a silver jemmy bar.
The detective said one of the accused men pointed one of the guns at the couple, who feared for their life.
The woman, who was driving, quickly reversed and fled the scene to seek refuge.
The sedan fled the property in a northerly direction.
It's alleged a .22 calibre rifle, a 12 gauge Browning shotgun and the centrefire .222 rifle were stolen, as well as a chainsaw.
Crime scene officers later attended and processed the property, which led to Bukovskis being identified.
A subsequent search of his property allegedly uncovered the centrefire .222 rifle, which was wrapped in newspaper dated January 22.
Judge John Smallwood said the offending was made worse by Bukovskis boasting he would commit a burglary at the farm where he had previously worked before the offence took place.
He said Bukovskis had previously served a long jail sentence in South Australia.
Crown prosecutor Richard Pirrie said it would have been terrifying for the couple to arrive home and to be confronted as they had been.
"It's everybody's nightmare," he said, adding the offending was pre-planned and involved the theft of weapons.
