A Portland man suffering from arthritis, who was caught with 11 cannabis plants and a container of bud, has been fined.
Peter John Carr, 67, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday to cultivating and possessing cannabis.
"That's a lot of drugs and a lot of plants," magistrate John Bentley told Carr before fining him $800.
Police said that on January 30 officers raided a Coolibah Court address in Portland and found 11 cannabis plants as well as a glass jar containing 341 grams of dried cannabis bud in a rear bedroom.
During an interview with police Carr said the drugs were all for personal use.
A lawyer said drug use in society was troubling, but his client had arthritis and ongoing pain issues.
He said it had been suggested to Carr he obtain a prescription so he could legally be prescribed cannabis, a path towards legalised use he was now following.
"It's not readily available," the lawyer said, adding that his client acknowledged he had gone down the wrong path.
Mr Bentley said 11 plants and the dried cannabis found was a lot for personal use.
"Police know now that you grow cannabis. If you continue to grow it they will come and get you again," he said.
Carr explained to the magistrate he had started making inquiries about being legally prescribed cannabis.
