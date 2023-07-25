The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland man fined for cultivating cannabis

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:35am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Portland man has been fined after being found with 11 cannabis plants and a container of bud. This is a file image.
A Portland man has been fined after being found with 11 cannabis plants and a container of bud. This is a file image.

A Portland man suffering from arthritis, who was caught with 11 cannabis plants and a container of bud, has been fined.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.