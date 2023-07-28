Stunning finishes and amazing spaces | House of the Week

"This property is an absolute ten out of ten," said agent Lisa Fitzgerald.
It has been "exquisitely created with a flare of great taste and perfection."
With two bedrooms the layout is also uncompromised when it comes to the selection of decor and the space available.
The ground floor is resplendent with an amazing open plan kitchen, dining and living area which, thanks to its position, captures a substantial amount of the northern sun from the ceiling to the floor.
The kitchen is also rather prestigious and includes an abundant amount of high gloss vinyl wrap cupboards and drawers along with an electric oven and hot plates. The pantry is conveniently placed with a hidden store cupboard close by.
The stainless-steel double sink is below the view out a picture window which looks directly out to some of the greenery of a dreamy and very low-maintenance garden.
Meanwhile this whole kitchen, dining and living area area is heated with an electric log fireplace along with split-system heating and cooling.
Helpfully the laundry - which is beautifully finished - has been put directly behind the kitchen and it gives easy access to a toilet and an extra-large single garage which has even more storage space available.
Shifting our attention upstairs we find a very spacious main bedroom with a stunning ensuite which includes a full-size bathtub, along with a generous size shower and a toilet. The main also has a great set of built-in robes, a built-in dressing bench and draw, plus a split system and a day bed with plenty of storage underneath.
The second bedroom has a full-wall built-in robe, and use of another stunning bathroom.
The upper floor also provides plenty of storage and a study nook.
Back downstairs, wandering outside through café doors we find an extremely private and magical paradise with a breathtaking gazebo in the warmest part of the garden.
Also on the subject of gardening, the driveway is lined with the very popular capital variety of ornamental pear trees.
For vehicles there is a parking bay next to the extra large single garage which has a remote-controlled door.
In terms of location this property is just a five minute drive to Centro shopping centre and a 10 minute drive to Warrnambool's CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.