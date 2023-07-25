TOM Mott didn't play football the year he moved to Warrnambool.
Instead he delved into his marine biology course at Deakin University.
Come the second year of his degree he decided to pull on the boots again and joined Warrnambool and District league club Allansford.
Mott, 21 and now in the third and final year of his course, has established himself in the Cats' team as a run-with player.
"I have been playing a tagging role so I have been doing that with Lachie Read, we sort of tag team and it's been good to actually have a role to play and I feel like I've been playing it pretty well," he said.
"There's a lot of running involved and it's good having footy to keep the fitness up."
Mott, who is living on the Sherwood Park university campus, said Allansford had welcomed him and made him feel a part of the club.
"For my first year at uni I didn't play any footy but one of my mates got me down here second year," he said.
"It'd been a while since I'd played footy. It's a good way to get away from the books and have a bit of fun."
Mott has ties to Broadford, an hour north of Melbourne, while his family now resides in Western Australia.
The keen surfer often spends his mid-year and summer breaks in Busselton.
He hopes his course will provide him with numerous career options when he finishes at the end of the year.
"I have always been interested in the ocean. I got my diving ticket for my 18th birthday and I enjoy that and coming down here seemed like a pretty good option to study," Mott said.
"There's lots of things you can do (when you graduate) and I feel that's the hardest part - you've so many options to choose from so you just have to figure out what sticks with you and find something you enjoy."
Mott would love to extend his career at Allansford into a third season.
Work will be a priority and he's unsure where he'll end up.
"It depends what happens after uni. I've been loving my time here and I'd love to stay but it all depends on what works best," he said.
"I love the club and have made a lot of good mates through the club."
Mott's short-term focus is on helping the Cats, under coach Tim Nowell, seal an unlikely finals berth.
The sixth-placed team is two games behind Russells Creek with three rounds to play.
Allansford plays Dennington, Creek - in a virtual elimination final - and top-five outfit Kolora-Noorat on the run home.
"It is pretty much the finals before finals. All three games are must-win for us," Mott said.
"We are pretty confident. A lot of the teams we've lost to have been close ones.
"If we'd strung together four good quarters we would've won and although we lost to (top-placed) Merrivale, that game we played put a lot of confidence in us.
"We played the best four quarters we have as a team all season."
