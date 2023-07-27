The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool umpire Andrew Lougheed to officiate 400th game

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool football umpire Andrew Lougheed with sons Michael, 13 and Aaron, 11, ahead of his 400th game for the association on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool football umpire Andrew Lougheed with sons Michael, 13 and Aaron, 11, ahead of his 400th game for the association on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Family is an important part of Andrew Lougheed's umpiring involvement these days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.