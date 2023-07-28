Dairy farm in a first class location | On the Land

Meanwhile, the farm offers a 60 stand rotary dairy with cup removers, an auto feed system, a 17,500 litre milk vat, an office area, a toilet and a shower, along with three-phase power, excellent yard capacity, a crush, a race and loading facilities. Plus there are three silos, a machinery shed, a hay shed, a calf shed and another building with five offices, a board room, a mezzanine and a workshop area.