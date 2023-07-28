The Standard
July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Dairy farm in a first class location | On the Land
  • 1015 Ayresford Road, Taroon via Terang
  • 338 acres
  • Dairy farm infrastructure
  • Five-bedroom homestead
  • Expressions of interest will close at 2pm on August 30 in agent's office
  • AGENCY: Falk & Co
  • CONTACT: David Falk 0407 878 213
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This amazing property consists of 338 acres of prime dairying country with heavy carrying volcanic soils and heavy flats ideal for summer grazing.

