Dairy farm in a first class location | On the Land

This amazing property consists of 338 acres of prime dairying country with heavy carrying volcanic soils and heavy flats ideal for summer grazing.
Set amongst many beautiful English trees is a magnificent five bedroom brick family home with a walk-in robe and ensuite for the main, a sunroom overlooking the swimming pool, an open plan kitchen-dining and family room, a formal sitting room, a second family room, a study, plenty of storage and a double garage.
Meanwhile, the farm offers a 60 stand rotary dairy with cup removers, an auto feed system, a 17,500 litre milk vat, an office area, a toilet and a shower, along with three-phase power, excellent yard capacity, a crush, a race and loading facilities. Plus there are three silos, a machinery shed, a hay shed, a calf shed and another building with five offices, a board room, a mezzanine and a workshop area.
The property boasts 100 mega litre irrigation license, 14 mega litre dairy bore license, and an 8 mega litre effluent pond with an irrigation setup over 80 acres (hydrants in each paddock).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.