Thomas Wright's approach to a distinguished career has always been to play his role and give 100 per cent on the field.
It's the same mindset the Panmure defender will take into his 300th senior game.
Wright, who turned 33 last week, will reach the milestone in the Bulldogs' round 16 home clash against top Warrnambool and District league top-three side Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
The two-time premiership player, who grew up at Panmure and now lives five kilometres away from the club on a diary farm, has been a mainstay in the Bulldogs' senior side since 2009.
"I've always been here," he said. "My sister played netball there and my brother and dad played footy there."
While his enjoyment of the game endures, the loyal Bulldog insists it's the community at Panmure Recreation Reserve which has kept him immersed at the club.
"It's just the people who are there," he said. "It's just such a great club, very community and family-minded.
"I've always played with my mates, my very close friends have played there.
"It's good to have an outlet, go and have a few beers with the boys and get off the (farm) for a bit.
"The club is full of good people."
Among some of his long-time teammates and closest friends are Sam Mahony, Daniel Meade and current playing coach Chris Bant.
"I've probably played the most football with them," Wright said. "I've been lucky enough to play alongside Dangas (Meade), who is another 300-game player there, for most of my life."
Football at Panmure remains a family affair for Wright, with wife Danielle and children Edwina, four, and Frederick, two, keen supporters, while a third child is due in October.
"The kids love coming along to the footy and playing with all their little mates, they have a good day," he said.
Wright thanked Danielle for her support over the years.
"It is a big commitment playing footy, especially when you've got the farm and family to look after," he said. "She's certainly been a great help."
Wright, who played through the midfield before moving to defence in the latter half of his career, described back-to-back premierships in 2012 and 2013 as career highlights.
He said he had been lucky to play under strong mentors, from premiership coach Simon 'Tocka' O'Keefe to the club's current leader in Bant.
"Throughout my whole career, I've been blessed to have great coaches and great teammates," Wright said. "I've just tried to take in what they've (coaches) got to say and just put 100 per cent in on the field."
Watching younger teammates come through the junior ranks into seniors has been among the more enjoyable things for Wright in recent seasons.
"Just how good and keen they are, it's great watching them," he said.
Wright believes the Bulldogs, who are aiming to avenge last year's grand final loss, have what it takes to make another deep finals run in September.
"On our day we can take it to anyone," he said. "If we just keep putting the work in, hopefully we can finish the year strong."
A win against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday would all but guarantee the Bulldogs' top-five position, while a top three spot remains up for grabs with three rounds to play.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.