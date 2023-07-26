Warrnambool midfielder Damien McCorkell is finding enjoyment in extending his career another year.
The two-time premiership player runs out for his 150th senior appearance for the Blues on Saturday when they host Hamilton Kangaroos at Reid Oval during the Hampden league's split round.
McCorkell admitted his journey to 150 games hadn't been linear with many a hiatus in between.
"I remember playing 100 games, I was only 24... I'm now 31 so it's taken a little bit to get to here with injury and not playing and travel," he said. "I played the odd season, maybe every second season if I wasn't injured. It's obviously a great honour to get to 150 for Warrnambool."
The one-club player returned to the Blues in 2022 after previously lining up for the club in 2019. He enjoyed the year playing under former coach Ben Parkinson, but work as a police officer - not your typical 9-5 job - meant McCorkell couldn't commit to every game.
"I was working in Hamilton and straight out of the academy, it was sort of hard to get to training," he said. "With shift work, you're working weekends and I was playing when I could - I think I got a fair few in anyway.
"On a night shift, it's hard, you work the Friday night, get a couple hours' (sleep) in the morning and then play football and then go back to work that night."
Receiving a work transfer to Warrnambool in November, life remains busy for McCorkell. He will welcome his second child with partner Hannah Davis in about five weeks with the pair also raising Charlie, 2.
"It's been pretty busy at the minute and we've just finished a renovation," he said. "All the focus will be on that (newborn) very soon."
While McCorkell had little intention of playing on in 2023 due to work, it was a conversation with incoming Blues coach Dan O'Keefe that changed his mind.
"When Dan signed... he's a really good bloke and convinced me to play a few games when I could and had weekends off," he said. "I'm glad I did play this year.
"It's been really enjoyable this year, Dan's unbelievable with the club and the amount of work he puts in. Everyone wants to be at training because everyone enjoys being there and the company of Dan."
McCorkell has gone on to play nine of a possible 14 rounds in 2023.
Rotating through the midfield and up forward, McCorkell, who is one of the older players in the group, is enjoying helping his younger teammates come through the ranks.
"It's good to get to know some of the younger boys and see what they're about," he said. "If they have any questions I'm always happy to answer them and steer them in the right direction.
"There are some great kids coming through, they're just good people."
Back-to-back Hampden league premierships in 2012 and 2013 remain career highlights for McCorkell, as was playing alongside brother Adam, while he has also run out alongside several cousins over the years.
"There was a fair few of us running around in the team at one stage," he said of Jarrod, Ash and Dustin McCorkell, along with the O'Keeffes and Turlands.
McCorkell said it would be special to share Saturday's milestone with his good friend and team captain Sam Cowling, who will bring up 200 senior games.
The pair join teammates Jackson Bell and Darcy Graham, the latter also McCorkell's cousin, in celebrating significant game milestones for the Blues in recent weeks.
"It's good to share it with Sam," McCorkell said of their milestone games. "He's a really good mate of mine, I was in his wedding party. Hopefully he can run through the banner first and I'll just follow him."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
