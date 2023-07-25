The Standard
Warrnambool's central kinder to get revamp, $150,000 for planning

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 7:15am
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora announces funding for the council-run Central Kindergarten - news Tai McGennan, Sally Quantrelle and mayor Debbie Arnott - welcomed. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora announces funding for the council-run Central Kindergarten - news Tai McGennan, Sally Quantrelle and mayor Debbie Arnott - welcomed. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Warrnambool's oldest kinder is on track to get a major revamp after the state government handed the council $150,000 for planning works.

