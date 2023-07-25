Warrnambool's oldest kinder is on track to get a major revamp after the state government handed the council $150,000 for planning works.
But just what is envisaged for the site is still be be decided.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora announced the funding on Tuesday, July 25, from the state government's Building Blocks planning grants program.
"It's for planning for what this site needs in terms of renewal or rebuild or upgrade," Ms Ermacora said.
"We look forward to seeing what Warrnambool City Council and the kinder community comes up with."
Mayor Debbie Arnott said there was no doubt the funding was much needed.
The city's 12 kindergartens are near capacity with 471 children currently enrolled across both three and four-year-old council-run facilities.
"This funding will identify what's needed," Cr Arnott said.
She said it allowed the council to plan well to make sure it provided what the community, children and their educators needed.
"We look forward to something absolutely amazing for the future," Cr Arnott said.
The announcement was a step back in time for Warrnambool's mayor who attended the centre as a child, and later her son.
"I went here and my auntie was my teacher," she said.
Kindergarten teacher Sally Quantrelle said it was the oldest kinder in Warrnambool.
Central kinder first began in 1947 in Koroit Street and later moved to the current site in the early 1950s.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
