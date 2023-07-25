A stadium revamp, bridge works and transfer station re-design tops one south-west council's $2.2 million wishlist of upgrades.
Corangamite Shire councillors voted to nominate a list of projects - previously identified in the council's 2021-2025 plan - for federal funding at a monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
The council is an eligible recipient of $2,285,555 worth of funds from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, the majority of which it hopes to spend on the following:
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said it was the final phase of the funding program.
"To say this opportunity has been really beneficial is certainly an understatement," she said.
"The previous three phases prior to this, a lot of the projects wouldn't have gotten up as quick as they did if not being identified as eligible through this funding.
"There wouldn't be a community across Corangamite Shire which has not benefited from this program."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
