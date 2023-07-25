One south-west council has pleaded for funding to save the "most valued asset" in its northern-most town.
Corangamite Shire councillors outlined their commitment to save the Skipton Recreation Reserve at a monthly meeting on Tuesday by voting to apply for funding through the new Growing Regions Fund.
The proposed undertaking - estimated to cost between $4 million and $6.5 million - had previously been allocated $300,000 through the council and $150,000 worth of community contributions had been identified.
Council documents detail that since the floods of 2010-11 and again in October 2022, Skipton had been without a significant business-based meeting place and the recreation reserve - the town's "most valued asset" - had been the only facility providing those services to residents and visitors.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said an upgrade was needed considering the town's recent history.
"The Skipton community has been incredible, they've done a huge amount of work for the project, they're all behind it, every time I go up there they want to talk about what's going on and their plans," he said.
"It's a big deal for Skipton, it's a big deal for the shire and it's a big deal for everyone else as well. It's the football and netball club, it's a sporting hub and they have functions (too).
"It's fairly tired and dilapidated but it's our emergency response area as well when there's a flood and there have been several and it's more than likely to happen again so it's important to keep it up to speed."
Council documents also note the existing public facilities - more than 40-years-old - were in poor condition, no longer fit-for-purpose and did not meet state sporting guidelines, were inaccessible and not female-friendly.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.