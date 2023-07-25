An additional $200,000 will be spent to ensure the Unlocking Housing Timboon project gets underway.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to re-appoint Tomkinson as construction manager at the cost of $200,000 at a monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The vote raised the current approved upper limit of the contract from $100,000 to $330,000, a move necessitated after the council resolved to proceed with the Unlocking Timboon Stage One - an eight-lot subdivision on council land at 17 and 5 Curdies Road, Timboon - in June.
That required the completion of existing work to secure a planning permit, further survey work and detailed design as well as the appointment of a construction manager.
The contract extension would enable Tomkinson to complete existing stage 1 - 4 work and prepare the further survey. Had the extension not been awarded, the project would have been put on hold and a procurement process would have needed to be implemented.
It was expected the lodging of the planning application would have been delayed by up to three months, while the further survey and construction manager role would have been subject to a new procurement process.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said the latest move would speed-up the project.
"This will help to get on and get it done," she said.
"The construction manager will provide the expertise and resources to progress this project in a timely manner ... it'll help us finally turn, hopefully, a piece of soil."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey agreed, highlighting the importance of the project to the shire.
"It's an important project for the whole of Corangamite, particularly the Timboon region, because it'll help funnel people to the very north of the shire," he said.
"I look forward to seeing the delivery of it."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.