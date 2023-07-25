The Standard
Construction manager re-appointed for Unlocking Housing Timboon project

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 25 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 8:08pm
Corangamite Shire councillors voted to re-appoint Tomkinson as the Unlocking Housing Timboon project's construction manager on Tuesday night.
An additional $200,000 will be spent to ensure the Unlocking Housing Timboon project gets underway.

