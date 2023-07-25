WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks will back their depth in a Big V elimination final after losing an experienced point guard to a serious knee injury.
Seahawks coach Alex Gynes confirmed Liam Osborne had ruptured his patella tendon in their final-round win against Bulleen Boomers on Saturday night.
It requires a long-term recovery period, ruling the assistant coach out of the Seahawks' championship tilt which starts against Pakenham on the road on Saturday night.
"He's already been in and had surgery," Gynes said.
"It was an awkward fall. From our angle (on the bench), it didn't look like anything outrageous.
"He contested a shot and hit the floor."
Gynes said Osborne, who was averaging 13 minutes' court time a game, was hurt in the second quarter.
"To his credit, he was still in our change rooms at half-time and was extremely positive and it showed the character of the person, the way he spoke to the group and encouraged everyone," he said.
"We hired him as an assistant coach as well so he's been really helpful communicating with his voice at training and on the bench as well."
The Seahawks, who finished the regular season in fifth spot, gave teenager Harry McGorm more court time against Bulleen.
Gynes expects the 17-year-old to step up again in the cut-throat final.
"His development over the year has been fantastic," he said.
"We all know he can shoot the basketball but it's the effort and energy he brings on the defensive end that goes unnoticed to a lot of people but to myself and his teammates, we really notice it.
"He was aggressive, he attacked the rim, he communicated. For such a young player to come out of himself and be that vocal and upbeat is a lovely trait and quality to have.
"He's a very valued teammate, on and off the floor."
Gynes, who is also injured, has retired from playing and is coaching from the bench. He is backing the Seahawks' depth to cover Osborne's loss.
Warrnambool will welcome back experienced point guard Benson Steere and Matt Berkefeld against Pakenham.
Tip-off is 7pm Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.