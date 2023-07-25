Two of the south-west's most promising cricketers have been named in the 2023-24 Victorian female emerging players program and will gain access to professional coaching ahead of the under 19 national championships later this year.
Port Fairy's Maddie Green and Port Campbell speedster Milly Illingworth have been named in the Vic Country intake which will train throughout the pre-season into September, before Vic Country and Vic Metro selection in late October.
The Emmanuel College student is seen as one of the most promising young pace bowlers in Australia and plays her club cricket with Essendon-Maribyrnong Park.
Green, who played in Geelong's women's premier cricket premiership last season and made 153 runs in 2022-23, will also greatly benefit from the program, which aims to support player development.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association product played four matches in division one in 2022-23 for Port Fairy.
The Vic Country program will be led by Nicole Martin, the current Cricket Australia National Indoor head coach, and Box Hill's Amy Vine, while Victorian legend Cathryn Fitzpatrick and former Victorian captain Kelly Applebee will also be heavily involved.
Cricket Victoria talent development manager - female Andy Christie said it was an excellent opportunity for the talented youngsters to gain further insight into the game.
"The female emerging player program continues to flourish with this group of players showing an exceptional level of skill and knowledge of the game," he said.
"The coaches will challenge players with different training concepts and environments to continue leading individual player development. The program aims to support and stretch players while they continue training with their Victorian Premier Cricket clubs."
