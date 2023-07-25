Kolora-Noorat coach Laura Bourke believes back-to-back finals-like fixtures will strengthen her team's chances ahead of the real thing.
The third-placed Power are striving to earn a coveted double chance ahead of next month's Warrnambool and District league netball finals. A win against fourth-placed Panmure on the road on July 29 will be enough to lock up their position on the ladder before resetting for ladder-leader Nirranda in round 17.
"It's definitely very important for us to get the wins if we can," Bourke said. "Even though we're two games up, it's one of those things... you drop a game and it can be anyone's game and it all depends on the run home.
"And we've got a pretty tough run home."
The resurgent side, whose only loss in its past seven rounds was a one-goal defeat to top-two Merrivale, are currently without several regular A graders including Molly and Lillie Bourke (away) and Hannah O'Connor (finger) while Sarah Clissold (knee) is a test for Saturday.
"She (Clissold) played a quarter on the weekend but is still not 100 per cent," Bourke said. "We're just going to see how she goes... we'll see how she pulls up after training."
The first-year senior coach praised club's depth for recent close wins against final contenders Timboon and Old Collegians, the latter a physical six-goal victory on Saturday.
"We've had some A reserve girls come up and they've just played so well," she said. "The girls did so well to fight through and get the win in the end (against Old Collegians).
One player impressing Bourke is teenager Isabella Kenna, who is adapting to a new role in wing defence. The A grade mainstay previously played more as a centre or goal defence, and was best on court in Saturday's win.
"She's been playing in a wing defence which probably wasn't her number one position she would have preferred to play," Bourke said.
"Her improvement, just learning that new position and just listening to the all the advice I've given, she's one of our stand-out players these last few weeks.
"She been in the best, if not close to the best, each week."
Bourke, who is expecting a tough contest against Panmure after a two-goal, believed the next fortnight would be vital ahead of next month's finals kick-off.
"I did speak to the girls about that, just saying it's going to be tough but I think it will really set us up for finals and getting positions and combinations," she said.
"It's kind of good to play Panmure and Nirranda knowing we'll probably play them again in finals a couple weeks later."
Bourke said a finals campaign was an exciting prospect for the club, who finished bottom of the ladder in their past two seasons.
"I wasn't really sure how we'd go but each week we've improved and bonded so much and it's really exciting for the girls, now that's its coming up to finals," she said. "We're starting to look at it, that we are up there with the best of the best from the league."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
