A Terang Mortlake footballer mauled by a police dog during his arrest at Darwin in May will not play again this season.
Scott Carlin, 23, had his criminal case resolved in the Darwin court on Monday last week.
He pleaded guilty to driving without consent, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving in a dangerous manner, failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident and resisting police.
Carlin was placed on a 18-month good behaviour bond, fined $1000 with a $900 levy (he has to pay $1900) and his driver's licence was disqualified for six months.
Carlin confirmed he had been to court, adding he would be unable to suit up for the Bloods as hoped in coming weeks.
"I won't be playing this year. I can't," he said on Tuesday.
Carlin had surgery mid May and was recovering after he was bitten by a police dog during his arrest in Darwin.
He declined permission for an image and video he took of his injuries being released to the public.
They show significant lacerations and bite marks to his right leg.
At the time Northern Territory police released a description of the incident on their social media Facebook page.
A spokesman said the incident happened after a music festival that weekend.
"Around 12.35am, a 23-year-old man allegedly stole a white Toyota Hilux and began driving along Maria Livers Avenue, Mindil Beach," he said.
"The vehicle came to a stop after colliding with cement curbing.
"The alleged offender fled the scene and was arrested a short time later by the police dog operations unit."
