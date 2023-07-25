The Standard
Scott Carlin had surgery after being mauled by police dog

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:22am, first published 7:00am
Terang Mortlake footballer Scott Carlin was mauled by a police dog during his arrest. He has been placed on a good behaviour bond.
A Terang Mortlake footballer mauled by a police dog during his arrest at Darwin in May will not play again this season.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

