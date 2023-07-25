The Standard
Volunteers worked hard to clear 530kg of rubbish from a beach near Portland

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:06am
Volunteers from Beach Patrol 3280-3284 and Stoked Surf Therapy and staff from Victorian Fisheries Authority with 530kg of rubbish removed from the beach.
Volunteers from Beach Patrol 3280-3284 and Stoked Surf Therapy and staff from Victorian Fisheries Authority with 530kg of rubbish removed from the beach.

VOLUNTEERS have cleared more than 500 kilograms of marine debris from a beach near Portland with four tonnes of rubbish still to be removed.

