Dairy farmer headbutts man at cricket celebration

A COBDEN man who headbutted another man at a cricket grand final party has avoided a conviction.
Nicholas Harding, 30, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to recklessly cause injury.
The court heard Harding and the victim were known to each other and on Saturday, March 18 the victim was at the Pomborneit Cricket grand final and later went to the Princetown Recreation Reserve.
At 7pm the man and Harding's brother Ben had a wrestle and at 10pm Harding arrived in the passenger seat of a vehicle to pick up his brother.
Three people were at the vehicle talking to Ben and Harding began talking to the man at the front window.
The court heard Ben said he and the man had a blue earlier in the day but they'd made up.
Harding asked the man what the fight was about and he said it was about local people and drugs.
The court heard Harding then grabbed the man, pulled him into the car and the man bumped his head on the top of the window.
The man's arms were out of the car and Harding headbutted the man twice causing a broken jaw.
He then tried to punch the man but couldn't make contact.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said the man needed four plates and screws in his jaw, suffered three chipped teeth and the man was unable to eat solid food for six weeks.
When interviewed by police Harding said he'd cracked the sh*ts and headbutted him once with a force of about five out of 10.
Police said Harding appeared genuinely remorseful and had no criminal history.
The court heard Harding was a 30-year-old dairy farmer from Cobden who worked in agricultural contracting.
Harding's defence counsel said he was a talented sportsman who had played 200 games for the Simpson Football Netball Club and had coached the senior side.
Magistrate John Bentley said it was a serious incident and was the sort of offence that people went to jail for.
Harding was placed on a Community Corrections Order without conviction.
