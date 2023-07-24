The Standard
By Nick Creely
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:30am
The Hampden and Warrnambool District league finals are just a matter of weeks away with plenty of thrilling matches over the past weekend. The Standard's Sean McKenna was out and about on Saturday capturing all the action from behind the lens.

