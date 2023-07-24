The Standard
Police seek identity of person about Warrnambool West Primary School plants theft

Updated July 25 2023 - 10:44am, first published 8:36am
A person captured on CCTV carrying a plant through the Warrnambool West Primary School grounds on July 12. Picture supplied by Victoria Police
Police have released the image of a person caught on camera in relation to plants taken from a city primary school.

