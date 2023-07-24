Police have released the image of a person caught on camera in relation to plants taken from a city primary school.
Warrnambool West Primary School students were "shocked" to discover the plants were missing on July 12.
The locally-sourced plants and trees, worth about $1000, formed part of the school's new nature play space.
Police are seeking the public's assistance to help identify the person in the footage who could assist with inquiries relating to the theft.
"The person is wearing an identifiable jumper," police said.
"These plants were only recently planted at the school after money had been received for the school to have new plantings."
Warrnambool police First Constable Katelyn Davey previously told The Standard the citrus plants, a standard acacia tree and other shrubs were believed to be taken between 4.30 and 5.30am on July 12.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number 230434633.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
