Fremantle footballer Sean Darcy sidelined from remainder of 2023 AFL season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:30pm
Fremantle's Sean Darcy rucks against Collingwood's Billy Frampton in the game he was injured. Picture by Getty Images
ONE of the AFL's premier ruckmen will undergo surgery which will cut his 2023 season short.

