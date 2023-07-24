ONE of the AFL's premier ruckmen will undergo surgery which will cut his 2023 season short.
Fremantle's Sean Darcy, who hails from South Purrumbete and played for Cobden as a junior, hurt his ankle against Collingwood on July 15.
The Dockers confirmed on July 24 the 2021 club best-and-fairest winner needed surgery to repair damaged ligaments.
Darcy missed their loss to Sydney and will also be unavailable for the Dockers' final four home-and-away games.
Fremantle high performance manager Phil Merriman said the Dockers wanted to take a cautious approach with the star ruckman.
"Sean's gone through the specialist process and we've made the decision to take Sean out and put him into surgery, so he'll be out for the rest of the season," he said.
Darcy has played 98 games Fremantle after landing at the club via the 2016 national draft.
He made 15 appearances this season, averaging 39 hit-outs and 13.8 disposals.
Fellow Hampden league export Josh Corbett played his first full game for Fremantle against the Swans after joining the Western Australian-based club from Gold Coast in the off-season.
The key forward, out of North Warrnambool Eagles, made his Docker debut as the sub against the Western Bulldogs in round six.
Fremantle, which is out of finals contention, plays Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
