AILSA Gome is planning to kick on with her fledgling football career when she moves away for university.
The Emmanuel College student is preparing for her second Western Victoria Female Football League finals campaign after joining Warrnambool's under 18 program last year.
Gome, who will play a key role in the Blues' midfield in their elimination final against Terang Mortlake at Friendly Societies' Park on Sunday, is just months away from graduating from high school.
She plans to relocate for study next year. Melbourne "would be the goal".
"I'll definitely go off to uni, either for nursing or medicine depending on my ATAR," Gome said.
"I definitely want to continue with both football and netball, wherever I go for uni, either for the uni or a local club."
Gome said she'd always had an interest in the health sector.
"My dad (James) is a doctor so later in school I realised I do like learning about the body and with dad it's been good in a sense that I can get an understanding of a hospital," she said.
Football has been an outlet from study this year.
Gome played netball for Russells Creek before focusing on her football commitments with Warrnambool.
The midfielder, who can pinch-hit forward, was part of the Blues' under 18 grand final side in her first season.
"A lot of my friends play here and I have three brothers (Jacob, Matthew and Lachlan) so I have always enjoyed it and played it at school," Gome said.
"I was getting to the end of my netball junior years so I thought 'why not pick something else'.
"I'd like to say I am quite quick and if I can get the ball wide then I can run with it and I also like to tackle people, that's quite fun, and I think I am pretty strong in that sense."
Warrnambool finished the home-and-away season in fourth spot and will meet third-ranked Terang Mortlake in a cut-throat final.
Gome said the Blues had endured their ups and downs in season 2023 but were determined to give the Bloods a challenge.
"It's been a little difficult with numbers but the girls that have been coming to training have been improving so much," she said.
"Lucy (El-Hage) has been an amazing coach, giving up her time and only being 19.
"She was part of the team (last year) so it's good because we all know her very well."
Gome said winning the midfield battle would be crucial to the Blues' chances.
"I think on Sunday we'll have our two Rebels' girls - Alysha Ralston and Lily Jenkins - and they'll be really good assets," she said.
"Everyone plays their own role and I think that's important, I think we work together well as a team and in particular people who have been showing up to training (such as) Millie Hook, Rory Fawcett, Ava Welsh, Charli Groves and Scarlett O'Brien (have improved a lot)."
Terang Mortlake's offensive power is front of mind for Warrnambool.
"They are very strong, have a couple of really good goal-kickers and a really strong midfield so hopefully we can get it out of the midfield quickly and work it into our forward half, kick a couple of goals and get ahead early," Gome said.
The under 18 elimination final is at Friendlies from 10am Sunday while South Warrnambool will tackle Horsham Demons in a qualifying final at Cavendish from 11.30am.
Both women's week one finals matches are at Cavendish too.
Tyrendarra and Hamilton Kangaroos will meet in the elimination final from 1pm with South Warrnambool and Horsham Demons to face off in the qualifying final from 2.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.