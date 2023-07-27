The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Pseudo Echo to play '80s hits during Warrnambool show

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 27 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Canham will bring the Pseudo Echo tour to Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on September 9. Picture by Ken Baldwin
Brian Canham will bring the Pseudo Echo tour to Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on September 9. Picture by Ken Baldwin

For '80s music fans that Love an Adventure, iconic Aussie band Pseudo Echo promises to take audiences back to Funky Town when they come to Warrnambool in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.