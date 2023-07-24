The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Brothers Sam and Ben Wakely make senior debut together for Old Collegians in WDFNL

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:29pm, first published July 24 2023 - 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam and Ben Wakely made their senior debuts for Old Collegians on Saturday. Picture supplied
Sam and Ben Wakely made their senior debuts for Old Collegians on Saturday. Picture supplied

A pair of talented young brothers who had to overcome injury this season got the chance to make their senior debuts together in the same Warrnambool and District football league match on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.