Silver ball lights up to mark World Fragile X Day

Warrnambool's iconic silver ball was one of hundreds of landmarks across the world which lit up on Saturday.
The icon joined other landmarks including the Optus Stadium in Perth, the National Museum and the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra, which turned orange to shine a light on Fragile X Syndrome.
Wendy Bruce, the executive director of Fragile X Association Australia (FXAA), said she was thrilled to see the icon in her home town light up.
She said Fragile X was a genetic condition which was the leading cause of inherited intellectual disability.
Ms Bruce said she was particularly keen for a Warrnambool landmark to light up this year, given her links to the city.
We do know there are families in and around Warrnambool with Fragile X Syndrome.- Wendy Bruce
"We do know there are families in and around Warrnambool with Fragile X Syndrome," she said.
"FXAA is raising awareness of the syndrome and its associated disorders to drive early testing, diagnosis and intervention, and to improve understanding and inclusion for those living with Fragile X and its associated conditions.
"There is great work under way both in Australia and among our global counterparts to drive advances in diagnosis and treatment and in Australia we are embarking on the first national study on adults and ageing in Fragile X syndrome. "
Ms Bruce said about one in 5000 individuals have Fragile X Syndrome - a lifelong condition that causes developmental disability and can cause learning difficulties, speech delays, ADHD, anxiety, sensory sensitivities, epilepsy and autistic-like behaviours.
Fragile X syndrome occurs when a single gene on the X chromosome, which makes a protein needed for normal brain development, is faulty and the brain does not develop as it should.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
