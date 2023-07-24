The Standard
Updated

B-double driver charged forcing police sergeant off the road

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:27am
Police take action.
A fatigued Melbourne B-double driver who forced a police sergeant off a south-west highway has been placed on a corrections order after spending 16 days in custody.

Andrew Thomson

