A fatigued Melbourne B-double driver who forced a police sergeant off a south-west highway has been placed on a corrections order after spending 16 days in custody.
Gurparkash Singh, 25, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with reckless conduct endangering life and associated offences.
Singh has now been jailed for the 16 days he has already spent in custody and placed on an 18-month community corrections order.
An assessor for such an order was told by Singh he was still using a point of heroin a day, so the CCO will focus on his drug use as well as a road safety awareness course.
Magistrate Franz Holzer told Singh he hoped the court case had been a wake-up call.
He said it was concerning Singh was still using drugs.
The magistrate said drivers of heavy vehicles had an extra responsibility on the roads because of the damage such vehicles could do in collisions.
The court was told by police on January 12 Singh was driving from his Craigieburn home to South Australia.
He was driving a B-double rig at 8am south-west along the Henty Highway at Branxholme from Ararat.
At the end of a straight stretch Singh drove three-quarters of his truck over the highway's centre line.
A marked police LandCruiser was being driven by a police sergeant in the opposite direction, who had to drive off the road at speed to avoid a collision with the B-double.
Singh drove back onto his side of the road, but he was intercepted by the police sergeant a short time later.
Singh told the officer he was unwell before he started driving and just before the incident he was tired and started falling asleep on his way from Laverton to Millicent.
During a conversation with the police officer, Singh said he was aware there were other vehicles on the road and he admitted driving while being impaired by fatigue.
He was issued with two penalty notices - one for careless driving, the other for crossing double lines.
Nine days later, on January 21, Singh was driving the same vehicle between Truganina and Millicent when he was seen by a witness in the Dunkeld/Glenthompson area driving erratically.
That witness observed the B-double for 20 minutes and contacted police he was so concerned for the safety of road users.
The witness said at least a dozen vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid the prime mover and trailers.
Police intercepted Singh in Hamilton and he locked up the trailer tyres, narrowly avoiding a collision with a parked caravan.
Singh admitted to being drowsy and tired and he took six attempts to provide a preliminary breath test breath sample.
An inspection also found the rig had seven defective tyres and Singh told police he had been swerving to avoid potholes in the road.
He admitted having trouble concentrating and being on the wrong side of the road four or five times, remembering a red ute flashing its lights and sounding its horn.
The driver said he was aware of the head-on collision risk, which could lead to the death or serious injuries to other road users.
Barrister Holly Baxter said her client had been addicted to methamphetamine since May 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he had been introduced to the drug by housemates.
She said Singh's parents and sister had now moved to Australia from India to live with him and he was working full-time as a carpenter.
The barrister said Singh's drug use was down from twice daily to one point and he was booked in to go into a detoxification centre in August.
Ms Baxter said Singh would have to sell his truck, there was not a positive drug test and it was only his admissions that helped make out the main charge.
She said it had been a "terrifying experience", there had been no further offending and he was doing well on a current 18-month community corrections order, having completed the required 50 hours of community work.
Mr Holzer said it was fortunate Singh was appearing in the magistrates court, not a superior court, on far more serious charges involving the death or serious injury of another road user.
He said Singh should have got the message after the January 12 incident and it was only by luck rather than good management the offending was not more serious.
The magistrate described Sinngh's driving behaviour as "reprehensible".
Mr Holzer said it was a good thing Singh was no longer involved in the freight industry, adding the choices the driver made were significant and profound.
But he said Singh had now engaged in rehabilitation programs.
Singh was also banned from driving for another three-and-a-half years after already spending more than six months off the roads.
