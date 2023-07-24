The Standard
Weekend in pictures: Warrnambool Wolves host Portland Panthers in SWVFA

Updated July 24 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 11:51am
Warrnambool Wolves and Portland Panthers took to the pitch on Sunday for round 10 of the SWVFA's division one men's competition. The Standard's Sean McKenna captured the action from behind the lens.

