Dylan Egan and Hayden Gower-Roads plead guilty to criminal damage

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 11:54am
Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Warrnambool Magistrates Court.

A WARRNAMBOOL magistrate has described the actions of a builder seeking outstanding payments for building work as the stuff from A Current Affair.





