A WARRNAMBOOL magistrate has described the actions of a builder seeking outstanding payments for building work as the stuff from A Current Affair.
Dylan Augustus Egan pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard in 2022 Egan and co-accused Hayden Michael Gower-Roads did concrete work and were to build a colorbond fence at a Koroit property.
The court heard the victim and the men agreed that the work would be paid in instalments.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said the fence was not finished and Egan demanded the $6000 be paid which the victim refused.
In March 2023 a note was left on the victim's door saying pay Dylan Egan by the close of business or they would be back to remove their property.
At 11.15pm the following night Egan and Gower-Roads had been consuming alcohol and the victim was alone at his house.
The victim was woken by the sound of car doors slamming and Egan and Gower-Roads shouted and kicked in the front door.
Egan then picked up a letter box and threw it through the front window of the house.
The victim spoke to police and Gower-Roads called the victim who police heard and arranged to interview Egan and Gower-Roads.
Magistrate John Bentley said the incident was like a "shonky story" that appeared on A Current Affair.
"You don't run a business like this," he said.
"You get lawyers to send letters of demand. You don't turn up and throw things at windows. It's not good for business, is it?"
The court heard Egan was 25-years-old, married with two children and had a good upbringing.
He employs seven carpenters and is a sponsor of the Premier Speedway and other local groups.
Egan was fined $500 without conviction and ordered to pay $1699.92 for the damage to the property.
Gower-Roads pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage and was fined $500 without conviction.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.