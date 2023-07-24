The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council to refer controversial Port Fairy planning decision to government panel

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning consultant Steve Myers and Developer Michael Hearn pose with plans for the Rivers Run development in Port Fairy in November 2020.
Planning consultant Steve Myers and Developer Michael Hearn pose with plans for the Rivers Run development in Port Fairy in November 2020.

Moyne Shire Council is poised to hand the final decision on a complex, controversial planning decision to a state government panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.