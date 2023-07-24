UPDATED, Tuesday, 7.14am:
A Framlingham driver in a stolen car involved in a collision with a police vehicle will serve another seven weeks in jail before going to a First Nations healing centre.
Levi Clarke, 24, accepted a sentence indication in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday and has already served 99 days in custody on a range of driving charges, including dangerous driving while pursued by police.
Magistrate Franz Holzer will finalise sentencing on July 31 after Clarke is assessed for his place in the Wulgunggo Ngalu Learning Place.
An experienced police officer said there was nothing tougher for Clarke to face in the criminal justice range of sentencing options.
"It's important you understand the work that is being done for you," Mr Holzer told Clarke.
"Your people are disproportionately represented in prison sentencing, but this is not a free ride, you will have to pull your own weight.
"The work you will be doing in the healing centre is geared towards people of First Nations background and heritage.
"It's harder than many things the community might expect and important you engage."
The magistrate told Clarke his criminal history was extensive, especially for someone so young.
"If you return to court you will continue to get more lengthy jail terms. You can't expect much joy getting parole with your history," Mr Holzer said.
On Monday: A Framlingham man who was involved in a collision with a police vehicle and ran a red light to escape arrest in a stolen car has appeared in court.
Levi Clarke, 24, fronted the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a contest mention hearing.
Clarke has already served 98 days in custody on the current charges.
In a sentencing indication, magistrate Franz Holzer foreshadowed a five-month jail term which would be followed by a community corrections order to involve a First Nations rehabilitation centre/healing place.
There would also be a driving licence suspension/disqualification.
The case had been adjourned for Clarke and his lawyers to have discussions.
Police told the court at the time of committing driving matters Clark was on bail charged with other offending.
At 2.58am on May 3 a stolen Mazda CX-9 was seen in a Warrnambool McDonald's restaurant drive-thru service.
That vehicle was recovered in Werribee on May 11.
On May 8 it's alleged the accused was in a black Holden GTS vehicle heading west in Warrnambool's Moore Street.
Clarke was seen by police officers driving and he has never held a driver's licence.
Then at 11.40pm that night Clarke and a woman went to a Warrnambool Raglan Parade service station where they filled up with 60 litres of fuel worth $115 before driving off without making an attempt to pay.
The GTS was carrying false cloned plates and was believed to be stolen.
At 2.45pm on May 10 the vehicle was seen in the Warrnambool industrial estate at Silverton Park.
Police approached the vehicle in the dead end street and attempted to box-in Clarke.
Clarke revved the vehicle's engine loudly and he intentionally accelerated away, becoming involved in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle.
Both vehicles were damaged.
The police vehicle tried to hold Clarke in position but he accelerated away.
The police members involved in the collision were left shaken but uninjured.
Soon after Clarke was seen driving through a red light in Dennington outside a busy shopping centre.
The vehicle was believed to be stolen from Pearcedale on April 20.
Clarke has a long and detailed criminal history despite being just 24.
Lawyer Xavier Farrelly said his client had a lot of family support, including from his grandfather Lenny Clarke, who is an elder of the Koori division of south-west magistrates court.
He said Clarke's father and step-mother had also straightened out their lives and were now both working.
Mr Holzer heard Clarke's criminal record included serving 244 days in custody for an aggravated burglary, 90 days for possessing a firearm and 34 months for an armed robbery.
He said it was a "pretty unenviable history".
Mr Farrelly said his client's life fell apart with the death of his mother when he was a teenager, Clarke disengaged from school and began using illicit substances.
