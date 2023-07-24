Are you experiencing housing stress? Take our survey

A new survey has revealed more than four or five renters are in housing stress.
The Everybody's Home Brutal Reality report found:
Everybody's Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said the human cost of the housing crisis and inaction was grim.
"The housing crisis is pushing ordinary people to the brink with more people facing uncertainty, anxiety and hardship," Ms Azize said.
"These figures and the stories behind them are harrowing.
"We've heard from people worried they will become homeless with their children, renters in extreme hardship, and older women who are considering sleeping in their cars or on the streets because they can't find an affordable home.
"Others told us they feel hopeless, anxious and scared because they're homeless or are at risk. Even people who own their own home are worried about what the future holds for their children."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.