The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Portland District Health's helipad has been closed since late 2022

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CASA say there were no changes to regulations for the Portland hospital's helipad.
CASA say there were no changes to regulations for the Portland hospital's helipad.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) says there have been no changes to regulations that require the closure of Portland hospital's helipad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.