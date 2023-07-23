Regular offender in process of adding to 63 pages of criminal convictions

An unlicensed Warrnambool man, who refused to stop when police tried to intercept him late last week, will appear in the city's court on Monday.
The 34-year-old is well known to the Warrnambool magistrate.
He has a suspended driver's licence and is currently on bail in relation to five sets of police charges.
One of those matters is breaching a community corrections order for previous offending, which usually involved drugs, driving and dishonesty matters.
His new charges are highlighted by a charge of dangerous driving while pursued by police in Warrnambool on Thursday last week.
The man has since been arrested, interviewed, charged with driving offences and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
When he last appeared in court a magistrate said the man was at risk of becoming institutionalised.
He had 63 pages of prior court appearances up until last year.
It's expected he will have some difficulty getting bail on Monday as he is likely to have to reach an exceptional circumstances threshold.
Police are expected to oppose bail as the man is a high risk of continuing to offend.
