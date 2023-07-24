The Standard
Warrnambool man, 34, arrested for dangerous driving in chase

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 25 2023 - 8:52am, first published 7:44am
Bail hearing adjourned for man charged with dangerous driving while pursued by police
An unlicensed Warrnambool man, who allegedly refused to stop when police tried to intercept him late last week, will appear in the city's court again on Thursday.

