Bail hearing adjourned for man charged with dangerous driving while pursued by police

An unlicensed Warrnambool man, who allegedly refused to stop when police tried to intercept him late last week, will appear in the city's court again on Thursday.
Timothy James Benson, 34, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand application on Monday, which was adjourned again until Thursday.
Police have applied for Mr Benson's bail to be revoked, claiming he's an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend and he's currently on a community corrections order.
Magistrate John Bentley demanded the police officer who charged Benson be available to give evidence to the court on Thursday.
Mr Benson has to reach the extremely tough threshold of exceptional circumstances to be granted bail and the magistrate said the accused man had an appalling criminal record.
But he wants to know how Mr Benson is progressing on his current CCO.
A police prosecutor also told the court Mr Benson had five briefs of evidence yet to be heard, which were listed in August, October and November.
"There's a lot of matters outstanding," she said.
Those charges include an alleged firearms offence and a number of drug driving intercepts.
Mr Benson's new charges are highlighted by a charge of dangerous driving while pursued by police in Warrnambool on Thursday last week.
When he last appeared in court a magistrate said Mr Benson was at risk of becoming institutionalised.
He had 63 pages of prior court appearances up until last year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.