A Hamilton woman has been charged by police for allegedly running over an "associate" in an apparent hit-and-run in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mark James said the incident happened in Strachan Street, Hamilton at 2.40am on Saturday, where the 50-year-old woman apparently ran down a 39-year-old man.
"They were known to one another as associates, it wasn't a family violence matter," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant James said.
"They were both at the same address and it's alleged that the woman who drove off has run over the male victim."
The woman drove her car off and crashed a short time later in the Hamilton CBD where she was arrested by local police.
"She drove off from the incident after obviously failing to stop and render assistance. She was arrested and charged with offences relating to causing reckless injury and failing to stop and render assistance," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant James said.
"She was bailed on Saturday and will be appearing in Hamilton Magistrate's Court at a later date. The vehicle was seized by police."
The man was taken to the Hamilton Base Hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant James said police were still trying to work out exactly what happened.
"It was a bit of a shocking incident," he said.
"Any other witnesses that haven't come forward or anyone with any information, if they could contact the police at Hamilton that would be appreciated."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.