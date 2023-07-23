The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hamilton Police charge woman with hit-and-run on 'associate'

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 23 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Hamilton woman has been charged and bailed after allegedly running over an acquaintance in an early morning hit-and-run.
A Hamilton woman has been charged and bailed after allegedly running over an acquaintance in an early morning hit-and-run.

A Hamilton woman has been charged by police for allegedly running over an "associate" in an apparent hit-and-run in the early hours of Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.