Updated, 8.30pm, Sunday, July 23:
Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Raglan Parade, Warrnambool on Sunday evening.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said one of the drivers was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency services personnel.
"The call came in at 5.48pm and FRV was on the scene by 5.53pm," the spokesman said.
The collision happened at the corner of Horne Road and Raglan Parade on the eastern outskirts of Warrnambool. Neither the FRV nor Warrnambool Police could provide any information about how the crash had happened.
The two drivers, a man and a woman, were the only victims, one was believed to be in their 30s while the other was in their 70s.
The FRV spokesman said two FRV trucks were on scene, along with a CFA truck and the Warrnambool SES, as well as local police. The victims were treated by ambulance and taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"FRV remained on the scene until the two cars were removed and the scene was declared safe at 7.06pm," he said.
